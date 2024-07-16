South Sudanese nationals shocked after former IG JAPHETH KOOME resigned – Here they resign when they die!!





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - A section of South Sudanese nationals expressed their shock following the resignation of Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, last week.

Koome resigned due to the way the police handled Gen Z protestors who have been demonstrating in major cities across Kenya.

In a post on one of their popular blogs, South Sudanese nationals expressed their shock over how a police boss can resign.

They said in South Sudan, Police chiefs cannot resign and only resign when they die.

Here are some comments from South Sudanese citizens.

"Inside the South Sudan government, the resignation is only for a community association,” Losigin Aporu stated.

"Kenyan leaders are going through a lot of difficult times. They need to be prayed for." Athian Crouch.

"But I never seen one of our Sudanese resigned on work,” Tong Mading Wiz Dought.

"Do we have such officers here in South Sudan, so am just asking,” Butrus Bajojb

The Kenyan DAILY POST