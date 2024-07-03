RUTO’s men led by KINDIKI allegedly authorised the hiring of goons to infiltrate GEN Z protests and burn and loot NAIROBI’s CBD on Tuesday





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime has stooped too low to the extent of hiring goons to destroy Nairobi‘s Central Business District (CBD)

Following weeks of demonstrations organized by Gen Z over the controversial Finance Bill 2024, President William Ruto has been exposed and this has resulted in his regime employing unorthodox means to counter the protests.

During a security meeting over the weekend, Ruto's close advisors, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, authorised the hiring of goons to infiltrate Gen Z protests.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja and another pro-government MP were tasked with the job of hiring goons to destroy and loot Nairobi‘s Central Business District (CBD)

The goons managed to loot businesses in the city, including Quick Mart Supermarket located at the Bus station in Nairobi.

The goons were hired by the county governor through his City Hall operatives.

President William Ruto was reportedly aware of the hiring of the goons

The Kenyan DAILY POST