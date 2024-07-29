See how KASMUEL MCOURE attacked ROBERT ALAI – This is below the belt!





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Gen Z spokesman Kasmuel Mcoure has responded to Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai, who suggested that McOure might die soon due to his illusions and imagination.

Alai commented on X, stating that Kasmuel is living in an alternate reality and someone should save him from himself.

“Kasmuel needs guidance or he will die out of his illusions and imaginations. He is living an alternative reality.

“Someone should save him from himself,” Alai wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a swift response on Sunday, Kasmuel, who goes by the name Kaskazini on X, said that Alai has the IQ of a wet sock and resembles a purple Indian frog..

“A man with the IQ of a wet sock, who looks like Cold Porridge and an Indian Purple frog(please don’t google it ) had a baby and thinks he can subtly threaten my life?

"I’d rather die than live a lie like Alai!,’ Kasmuel wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST