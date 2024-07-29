Seasoned lawyer HARRISON KINYANJUI reportedly threatens to shoot a judge over an ongoing case.





Monday, July 29, 2024 - A seasoned lawyer known for his short temper and unending drama in the corridors of justice is a worried and distressed man.

Harrison Kinyanjui, the outspoken lawyer, was recently involved in a serious incident, where he threatened to shoot a judge over an ongoing case.



Word has it that the top bosses in the judiciary have vowed to punish him severely. Kinyanjui, who also represents former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in several cases, including the impeachment one, has been on a losing streak, much to the disgust of his clients.



Potential clients are said to have sought services elsewhere since he has declared war with the judiciary.



Some of his colleagues have labeled him as a loudmouth who talks too much but delivers little.

