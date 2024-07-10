See how IRUNGU NYAKERA is defending RUTO despite the killing of 42 unarmed Gen Z protesters – This man cares about his stomach only like MUDAVADI!!





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board chairperson Irungu Nyakera has urged Kenyan Gen Z to think about the future of the country before burning it to the ground.

Gen Zs are planning mother-of-all protests in the coming weeks if President William Ruto fails to heed their demands of dissolving parliament and the cabinet and also resigning as the President of Kenya.

Reacting to the Gen Z protests, Nyakera, who is also the Farmers Party leader, urged Gen Z to look at countries like Sudan, whose economy collapsed after they overthrew dictator Omar Al Bashir in 2019.

“On 11 April 2019, al-Bashir was removed from his post by the Sudanese Armed Forces after many months of protests and civil uprisings by their GenZ.

"GDP went from $129bn to $32bn… 5 years later, GDP is still less than 40% of what it was before the revolution.

"Nobody should lie to you that an uprising is sexy,” Nyakera wrote on his X page.

Nyakera is among the leaders who have benefited from both this and the previous regime, and he is no different from other 'Kahunas' in this government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST