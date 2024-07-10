A disgruntled prison warden shows the deplorable condition of Kamiti Maximum Prison watch tower - This is shameful (VIDEO).


Wednesday, July 10, 2024 The watchtower at Kamiti Maximum Prison is in a deplorable condition, exposing the wardens to health risks.

The watchtower has no windows, so wardens on duty get rained on whenever it rains.

According to a disgruntled warden who spoke to Cyprian Nyakundi, hardly a week passes before one of their colleagues develops chest complications because of the deplorable working conditions at the watch tower.



