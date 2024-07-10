A disgruntled prison warden shows the deplorable condition of Kamiti Maximum Prison watch tower - This is shameful (VIDEO).





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - The watchtower at Kamiti Maximum Prison is in a deplorable condition, exposing the wardens to health risks.

The watchtower has no windows, so wardens on duty get rained on whenever it rains.

According to a disgruntled warden who spoke to Cyprian Nyakundi, hardly a week passes before one of their colleagues develops chest complications because of the deplorable working conditions at the watch tower.









Watch video.

Hi Nyakundi. This is the condition of Kamiti Maximum Prison watch tower. Usiku kukinyesha watu wananyeshewa. Huwezi maliza guard ya wiki moja bila homa ama kifua kufungana. Please hide my ID. pic.twitter.com/SHLyn0dAxw — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.