I will be happy if President RUTO sacks me as his Chief Economic Adviser – Dr. DAVID NDII says





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, Dr. David Ndii, has said he will not lose sleep if the head of state fires him as his Chief Economic Adviser.

Reacting to a newspaper headline "Why days are numbered for Ruto advisers", Ndii said he would be glad to be relieved of his duties as one of the key advisers to the president.

"You don't know how relieved I’d be," Ndii said.

Asked why he cannot resign from his position, the controversial economist said he is not a quitter, adding that quitters are losers.

He said he cannot resign because he is not a loser. Ndii insisted on staying put until the day Ruto himself fired him.

This comes after Ruto announced a raft of austerity measures he plans to take to cut down government spending, following the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

Among the measures is the reduction of advisers in government by at least 50% with immediate effect.

Ruto also announced the removal of budgets allocated to unconstitutional offices of the First Lady, the Second Lady, and the spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Further, Ruto said confidential budgets in Executive offices will be scrapped and that at least 47 state corporations with overlapping functions will be dissolved, with employees in those corporations moved to other ministries.

The austerity measures were a result of sustained countrywide protests that saw protesters storm parliament when MPs passed the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The protests turned tragic, with at least 42 people killed by security forces. Ruto was forced to eat humble pie and reject the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST