AHMEDNASIR blasts RAILA ODINGA and MOSES KURIA for calling for a review of the 2010 Constitution





Monday, July 29, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, for calling for the review of the 2010 Constitution.

Raila and Kuria have been calling for the review of the 2010 Constitution to address complex governance and institutional issues that have been raised by Gen Zs.

In response, Ahmednasir told them that Kenya's problems cannot be solved by simply reviewing the constitution.

Ahmednasir insisted that the issue lies in the political class's refusal to implement the Constitution.

"The problem isn't the 2010 constitution. The problem is the wilful refusal by the political elites and their sidekicks like yourself to implement and respect the Constitution," Ahmednasir said on X.

On Saturday, Raila said the time has come for the country to relook the 2010 Constitution to address existing gaps critically.

Raila said that a closer look at the Constitution and if need be, change, would enable the nation to progress.

