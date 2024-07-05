IRUNGU KANG’ATA confirms that Ex CEC, PAUL MACHARIA has bought a house valued at Ksh 258 million in the U.S. using looted milk money - Where is EACC?





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata has confirmed that former Murang'a County Water CEC Paul Macharia has purchased a house valued at Sh 258 million in the United States.

Macharia, who served during the corrupt administration of former governor Mwangi Wa Iria, has purchased the palatial house in Washington DC.

He purchased the house a few months ago using proceeds of corruption.

Confirming the reports, Kangata said the Ex CEC was the man behind the looting of the Maragwa Milk Factory that he has since revived.

“Paul Macharia is not our Cec. He served in the former county regime as CEC and left Kenya before we took office.

"He was in charge of the department that superintended Maragwa Milk Factory.

"The Factory fell immediately before he left the country. It has now been revived,” Kang’ata wrote on X on Thursday.

Now Kenyans are questioning the whereabouts of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which is funded by taxpayers to investigate such cases.









