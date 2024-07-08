San Antonio mother arrested after leaving her three children in a hot car while shopping

Monday, July 08, 2024 - A mother has been arrested after she left her three children in a hot car in San Antonio, Texas, for nearly an hour while shopping.
A good Samaritan helped rescue the children from the vehicle
and called police officers to alert them.
Officers were dispatched to the location after receiving the
call, the San Antonio Police Department said in its preliminary report.
First responders discovered a 1-month-old, 2-year-old, and
4-year-old in the car.
“The mother of the children (suspect) was at the scene and
stated she went inside a store and did not realize how long she was gone,” the
department said. “Based on information gathered, the children were in the car
for approximately 50 minutes.”
Angela Garza–Amador was arrested on June 28 and charged with
three counts of abandoning/endangering a child, according to the report.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, she was released on bond on
June 29.
It is unclear if Garza–Amador has legal representation.
The woman who rescued the children and took
a video of the moment told CNN affiliate KENS she was
walking toward a children’s clothing store when she noticed a young boy in the
car next to her.
She said she felt her “mother’s instincts” and decided to
looked inside and found another child in the car and alerted store employees to
call 911. She then tried to open the car door and found it unlocked and helped
the children while waiting for first responders to arrive.
“The boy, he was really sweating profusely, and you know,
was crying. It seemed like he was grasping for air to me like they were already
on that verge,” the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told
KENS. “A lot of parents think, ‘Oh, it’s OK, I’ll be right back,’ but so
much can happen in that time frame.”
In the video, at least three women can be seen helping get
the three children out of the car, including a baby from its car seat, as the
three-year-old boy cries while struggling to breathe.
“I live across town, I hadn’t been there to that store I was
going to in 10 years,” she added. “I feel that God literally sent me over there
for those kids.”
The children were transported to a hospital for treatment
and were expected to be discharged from the hospital the same day, according to
the preliminary police report.
Child protective services was notified of the incident,
police said.
“While details of investigations are confidential according
to law, I can confirm there was no open case regarding this family when the
report of this incident came in,” a Texas Department of Family and Protective
Services spokesperson told CNN. “The children were not placed in CPS care and
were placed in the care of family.”
