BRAD PITT and girlfriend INES DE RAMON hold hands at British Grand Prix in rare public outing







Monday, July 08, 2024 - Brad Pitt, 60, and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, 34, were spotted holding hands while attending the 2024 British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 7.

Photos from the Formula 1 race show the Oscar winner leading the jewelry designer through the crowd at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England, by reaching back to grab her hand.

The rarely-seen couple’s appearance at the race, which Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won, came two days after Formula 1 and Apple Original Films announced the title of Pitt’s forthcoming movie, “F1.” In the sports drama, the actor plays Sonny Hayes, a fictional driver who is forced to retire after getting into a bad crash in the 1990s.

Pitt and de Ramon were first romantically linked in November 2022 while attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles together, though they reportedly had been quietly dating “for a few months” by then.

The pair have since become quite serious, with Pitt even introducing Ines de Ramon to people as his “girlfriend.”

In February, news broke that de Ramon had recently moved in with Pitt and was “happier than ever.”

De Ramon was married to “Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley from February 2019 to March 2024.