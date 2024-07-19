Sacking CSs and IG KOOME is not enough – MARTHA KARUA now tells RUTO to dissolve govt and resign as RAILA changes his mind





Friday, July 19, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has asked President William Ruto to dissolve his government and resign, or else Gen Zs will not tire until he is ousted.

Speaking during an interview, the Azimio co-principal poked holes into the recent changes made by Ruto to quell the recent anti-government protests, among them sacking the entire Cabinet and former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, saying the changes amount to nothing.

She also questioned the strategies put in place by Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja to quell the protests.

While making the remarks, Karua termed the recent changes as inadequate, terming them an exercise in futility, and called for a complete overhaul of the government.

For instance, Karua questioned whether the resignation of the former IG Japhet Koome and the dissolution of the cabinet would yield the desired results.

"The Resignation of Police IG Koome has not changed the police as evident in the continued abduction, deaths, and brutality," said Karua.

"The dissolution of almost all the cabinet has not changed the character of this regime, it continues to superintend over killing innocent demonstrators," she added.

Additionally, Karua condemned the recent cases of abductions meted out to Kenyans, journalists, and activists.

While referencing the abduction of veteran Nation Media Group editor Macharia Gaitho and recent attacks on journalists, Karua stated that such acts were meant to 'censor media coverage' terming this as unfortunate and uncalled for.

This comes even as Azimio leader Raila Odinga has changed his mind and now supports Ruto’s continued stay in power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST