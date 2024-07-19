Sacking CSs and IG KOOME is not enough – MARTHA KARUA now tells RUTO to dissolve govt and resign as RAILA changes his mind

Friday, July 19, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has asked President William Ruto to dissolve his government and resign, or else Gen Zs will not tire until he is ousted.
Speaking during an interview, the Azimio
co-principal poked holes into the recent changes made by Ruto to quell the
recent anti-government protests, among them sacking the entire Cabinet and
former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, saying the changes amount to
nothing.
She also questioned the strategies put in
place by Acting Inspector General Douglas Kanja to quell the protests.
While making the remarks, Karua termed the
recent changes as inadequate, terming them an exercise in futility, and called
for a complete overhaul of the government.
For instance, Karua questioned whether the
resignation of the former IG Japhet Koome and the dissolution of the cabinet
would yield the desired results.
"The Resignation of Police IG Koome has
not changed the police as evident in the continued abduction, deaths, and
brutality," said Karua.
"The dissolution of almost all the
cabinet has not changed the character of this regime, it continues to
superintend over killing innocent demonstrators," she added.
Additionally, Karua condemned the recent cases
of abductions meted out to Kenyans, journalists, and activists.
While referencing the abduction of veteran
Nation Media Group editor Macharia Gaitho and recent attacks on journalists,
Karua stated that such acts were meant to 'censor media coverage' terming this
as unfortunate and uncalled for.
This comes even as Azimio leader Raila Odinga
has changed his mind and now supports Ruto’s continued stay in power.
