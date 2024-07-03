Did Governor SAKAJA hire goons to loot Kikuyu-owned businesses in NAIROBI CBD because GACHAGUA and UHURU are allegedly financing anti-government protests? – LOOK!





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja is a cancer ailing the city, judging by his behavior during the ongoing Gen Z-organized demonstrations.

Sakaja, who has been operating underground like a skunk, is accused of hiring goons to destroy the city by burning and looting businesses owned by members of the Kikuyu community.

A goon, who requested anonymity, revealed that he was hired from the Makadara constituency and instructed to meet Sakaja at City Hall on Monday.

The goon said Sakaja ordered them to infiltrate the Tuesday Gen Z protests and start looting and destroying businesses owned by Mt. Kenya people, as they are the ones alleged to be financing and supporting the Gen Z demonstrations.

In fact, Quickmart Supermarket at Bus Station was looted by Sakaja's goons, who were guarded by police for three hours.

Sakaja, acting on orders from the State House, believes that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are financing and supporting the young generation's demonstrations that have exposed Ruto’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST