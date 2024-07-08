RAILA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, responds to claims that his wife has left him over infidelity (VIDEO).

Monday, July 8, 2024 - Flamboyant city lawyer and Raila Odinga’s former aide, Silas Jakakimba, has come out to clear the air after word got out that his marriage was on the rocks.
Rumours
circulated online that Jakakimba’s wife Florence had left him over infidelity,
prompting him to set the record straight.
He recorded a
video in the company of his pretty wife inside their lavish matrimonial home and
made it clear that his marriage was intact.
Jakakimba
said he had gotten a lot of calls from friends and family members who were
concerned after rumours about his alleged failed marriage surfaced online.
“Stop the
rumours. We are okay and my marriage is intact,” Jakakimba said as he got mushy
with his wife.
“Acheni
pang’ang’a. Tuko hapa,” his wife added.
Jakakimba got
married in 2021 in an opulent ceremony at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.
One of the
stunning moments of the wedding was when the bride arrived at the wedding venue
in a chopper.
The guest
list at the invite-only party was also something of a marvel as it included
prominent personalities from the law profession, politics, media, and even
entertainment.
Ugandan musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sssentamu popularly
known as Bobi Wine also graced the occasion.
Watch video
of him clearing the air about his marriage.
RAILA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, responds to claims that his wife has left him over infidelity. pic.twitter.com/G2ALc5jXGM— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2024
