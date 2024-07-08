RAILA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, responds to claims that his wife has left him over infidelity (VIDEO).









Monday, July 8, 2024 - Flamboyant city lawyer and Raila Odinga’s former aide, Silas Jakakimba, has come out to clear the air after word got out that his marriage was on the rocks.

Rumours circulated online that Jakakimba’s wife Florence had left him over infidelity, prompting him to set the record straight.

He recorded a video in the company of his pretty wife inside their lavish matrimonial home and made it clear that his marriage was intact.

Jakakimba said he had gotten a lot of calls from friends and family members who were concerned after rumours about his alleged failed marriage surfaced online.

“Stop the rumours. We are okay and my marriage is intact,” Jakakimba said as he got mushy with his wife.

“Acheni pang’ang’a. Tuko hapa,” his wife added.

Jakakimba got married in 2021 in an opulent ceremony at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

One of the stunning moments of the wedding was when the bride arrived at the wedding venue in a chopper.

The guest list at the invite-only party was also something of a marvel as it included prominent personalities from the law profession, politics, media, and even entertainment.

Ugandan musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine also graced the occasion.

Watch video of him clearing the air about his marriage.

RAILA’s former aide, SILAS JAKAKIMBA, responds to claims that his wife has left him over infidelity. pic.twitter.com/G2ALc5jXGM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 8, 2024

