RUTO’s Government unleashes goons on renowned activist BONIFACE MWANGI - They raided his office baying for his blood (VIDEO).





Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Some motorbike-riding thugs believed to have been hired by the government descended on Boniface Mwangi’s Sema Ukweli Kenya offices baying for his blood.

The renowned activist has been very vocal on the recent anti-government protests.

Pro-government bloggers have been attacking him on social media, claiming that he is being funded by the Ford Foundation to destabilize the government, claims that he has vehemently denied.

Boniface also escaped an abduction attempt last month after rogue state agents almost abducted him at the city mortuary where he had camped for Rex Kanyike’s postmortem.

He has also been receiving endless death threats from state agents.





Watch video of the goons.

Goons on motorbikes have descended upon @bonifacemwangi @SemaUkweliKenya offices.

This is after onslaught by govt bloggers and @FGaitho237 on social media inciting personal attacks against Bonnie and then this happens.

Kanono hata we tulikuchangia. Fuck you bana pic.twitter.com/cchnT8rbdq — Omosh (@omondike_) July 20, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.