RUTO’s Government unleashes goons on renowned activist BONIFACE MWANGI - They raided his office baying for his blood (VIDEO).

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Some motorbike-riding thugs believed to have been hired by the government descended on Boniface Mwangi’s Sema Ukweli Kenya offices baying for his blood.
The renowned activist has been very vocal on the recent
anti-government protests.
Pro-government bloggers have been attacking him on social
media, claiming that he is being funded by the Ford Foundation to destabilize
the government, claims that he has vehemently denied.
Boniface also escaped an abduction attempt last month after
rogue state agents almost abducted him at the city mortuary where he had camped
for Rex Kanyike’s postmortem.
He has also been receiving endless death threats from state agents.
Watch video of the goons.
Goons on motorbikes have descended upon @bonifacemwangi @SemaUkweliKenya offices.— Omosh (@omondike_) July 20, 2024
This is after onslaught by govt bloggers and @FGaitho237 on social media inciting personal attacks against Bonnie and then this happens.
Kanono hata we tulikuchangia. Fuck you bana pic.twitter.com/cchnT8rbdq
