Saturday, July 20, 2024 - A UK-based African woman, Rejoice Ojiaku (Reji Yates) has advised a lady to go back to her man after she announced the end of her 5-year relationship.

Reji, who gave the advice on X on Wednesday, said she should try and make the relationship work if the man isn't abusive or a serial cheater.

“Sis if it wasn’t an abusive relationship , he isn’t a serial cheater … go back and make it work," she wrote.

"You don't wanna be out here” she added