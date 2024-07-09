RUTO turns to garbage in a desperate move to raise money after Gen Zs denied him billions through Finance Bill as he vows to jail or fine people – Look!

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – You now risk being jailed or fined heavily for failing to separate waste at home.
This is after the Government of President William Ruto, through
the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), began enforcing a law
that mandates Kenyans separate their household waste into organic and
non-organic waste bags.
NEMA issued a notice last year and a 90-day leeway which has now
lapsed, kicking the law into action.
The government, therefore intends to ensure that Kenyans, going
forward, adhere to the law, failure to which they would pay heavily, including
a jail term or fine, which would help the government get the revenue it
desperately needs after the rejection of the draconian Finance Bill 2024
following the protests by the Gen Zs.
According to NEMA, the segregated waste should be placed in
properly labelled and colour-coded containers bins, and bags.
Waste service providers must collect, handle, and
transport segregated waste without mixing it as the organic waste will be
transported to material recovery facilities.
Additionally, NEMA noted that the ban on plastic garbage bags
will also be enforced more rigorously effective July 8, with individuals and
garbage collection companies required to use biodegradable bags.
County Governments and private and public organizations must also adhere to the regulations.
Additionally, county governments that provide waste management
facilities must provide biodegradable trash bags.
Per the Sustainable Waste Management Act of 2022, any
person who contravenes the specified law will be liable for a fine of Ksh20,000
or imprisonment of six months or both.
