RAILA gets a rare chance to address EAC Ministers as to why he should become the next AU Chairman – You won’t believe what he said





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pitched why he is the best candidate to become the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman.

This is after he was invited to address the East African Community ministers meeting on his readiness for the AU chairmanship.

Raila made a case on why he wants to be the African Union Commission chairperson, touching on his experience in leadership and his quest for peace and stability in Africa.

The former Prime Minister noted that he would help transform the African Union, adding that it can play more roles in Africa.

"Why do I want to become the Chair of the AU? One is because I'm an African and secondly, I think based on my experience over the years, I have the ability to go to this institution and transform it," Odinga stated.

He vowed to promote peace and stability to ensure development is achieved in the continent.

"I am delighted to have been invited to the EAC Council of Ministers retreat to speak to my candidature of the AUC. It is time the African Lion roared loudly across the world.

"We must use our immense natural resources and youth to provide economic gains for all," Raila remarked.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who introduced the former PM to address the EAC meeting, urged EAC ministers to support his vision to champion Africa’s integration, growth, and prosperity.

