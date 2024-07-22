No more Foreign Trips! PS KIPKORIR SING’OEI on why RUTO has not travelled outside the country since Gen Z revolution began and why it may remain that way





Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has revealed why President William Ruto is no longer travelling outside the country since the advent of the Gen Z revolution.

Speaking during an interview, Sing’oei explained that this was part of the austerity measures to ensure the President only leaves the country for important global events.

According to him, Ruto's foreign trips will be reduced further in the future.

"We will fundamentally reduce the delegations to be able to carry forward and see which events are truly critical to be attended by the President because you know that comes with an extra cost," he revealed.

The PS added that moving forward, those who will be attending various meetings include, ambassadors in respective countries, officials in the relevant departments, the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the Foreign Affairs CS, and the President could also utilize technology and send pre-recorded messages.

He added that Ruto's trips came at an added cost and therefore needed to reduce the number of times the president is outside the country to save taxpayers money.

Sing'Oei explained that in Ruto's first year in office, he was outside the country a lot to make connections with other global leaders at various events.

The PS also added that Ruto was in high demand by international players who were interested in Kenya. He noted that Ruto was sharing his views on climate change and development.

"In the first year of his term, he was building contact and there was a lot of demand for him.

"People wanted to hear his views and understand Kenya's perspective on climate change, financial architecture and debt," he remarked.

Since taking over in September 2022, the President has been on over 40 foreign trips to different countries and this raised concerns among Kenyans who questioned the trip and their benefits to Kenya.

