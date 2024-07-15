Please don’t say 'RUTO must go' because this will pave the way for GACHAGUA to take over – OBURU ODINGA begs Gen Z





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Siaya County Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga stated that the Orange Democratic Movement is ready to form a government of national unity with President William Ruto to unify the country.

Addressing journalists in Kisumu city on Sunday, Oburu said that as much as he supports the push by the young generation, the ‘Ruto must go’ calls are unwarranted as they may lead the nation to anarchy.

Oburu pointed out that he is not comfortable with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's leadership given his 'shareholder' talks in the past.

He argued that in case President William Ruto is ousted, it is Gachagua who will take over.

“While they are all bad leaders, Gachagua is unapologetically shameless and has publicly declared the country as a shareholding entity,” Oburu said.

The elder brother of Raila Odinga concluded by saying the country is between a rock and a hard place and urged Kenyans to engage soberly to steer the country out of the current quagmire that is testing the peace and unity of this country.

