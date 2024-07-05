RUTO has lost his soul as he commends police for killing unarmed Gen Zs during protests – See what he said during a Cabinet meeting yesterday?





Friday, July 5, 2024 – President William Ruto has applauded police officers for dealing firmly with the Gen Zs during anti-government protests.

This comes as Kenyans condemn the police for killing innocent and unarmed Gen Zs who are exercising their right to demand good governance through demonstrations.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Ruto led Cabinet members to lauded security officers’ commendable efforts and professional conduct in difficult circumstances that required their work ethics.

The Cabinet raised concerns over the peaceful protests that started as a protest against the tax measures proposed in the Finance Bill 2024, but later morphed and was infiltrated and hijacked by criminals and opportunistic political forces for their selfish gains.

"The members commended security officers, pointing out that they on the whole acted professionally in very difficult circumstances.

"The Cabinet also noted that security agencies did a good job of protecting the country from anarchists," read part of the statement sent.

The Cabinet was informed that for the past two weeks, victims in the pretense of protestors reined terror in various parts of the country occasioning loss of life, and destruction of National and County governments' buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles.

The state deployed the military to help the National Police restore order and forestall the breakdown of law after victims masquerading as protestors stormed Parliament and the Supreme Court destroying critical infrastructure.

