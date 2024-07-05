Kaa Ngumu! Rift Valley MPs tell RUTO as they accuse their colleagues of planning a civilian coup using the Gen Zs

Friday, July 5, 2024 – A section of Rift Valley politicians now claim some unnamed people in government are planning a civilian coup against President William Ruto using the Gen Zs.
Speaking on different occasions, the Rift
Valley MPs defended President William Ruto for his stance, adding that the
protests would not sway him.
Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek accused some people
masquerading as protestors of attempting a civilian coup to oust the President.
He argued that this group of rowdy Kenyans was
planning to 'take over power' through the back door.
"These crooks wanted to do some civilian
coup, they can and hijacked a genuine course and made it violent," the MP
stated.
Kiborek emphasised that William Ruto was
lawfully elected by the people, adding that any plan to go against the will of the people shall fail.
On the other hand, William Kamket, Tiaty MP, accused some politicians of using young Kenyans to oppose Ruto due to some
prior disagreement.
Kamket revealed that some leaders from the
region allegedly advised Ruto to support the Finance Bill 2024 a while longer
to know who was on his side.
"There are some leaders who oppose the president and are going behind his back through the demonstrations.
"They are
using our children to pretend they support the protests," he stated.
Nonetheless, the two politicians praised young
Kenyans for their courage to defend what's right through the peaceful protests
that were infiltrated by goons backed by politicians.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
