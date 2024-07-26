RAILA ODINGA endorses Cabinet but insists that he was not aware JOHO, OPARANYA, MBADI and WANDAYI were joining RUTO’s Govt









Friday, January 26, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has stated that he was unaware that four of his ‘generals’ in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were to be appointed to President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Speaking for the first time since Ruto picked his key ODM luminaries to cabinet, Raila endorsed the cabinet team and extended his best wishes to the team.

Ruto named Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), John Mbadi (National Treasury), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

“We extend our best wishes to the nominees and trust that they will contribute positively to national development,” Raila said in a statement to newsrooms.

Raila also insisted that the government must address three key issues: compensation for families of victims of extra-judicial killings, the release of all protesters in police custody, and the termination of ongoing cases.

The ODM boss also demanded the prosecution of police officers involved in the shooting of peaceful protesters.

Since the unveiling of part of the all-inclusive Cabinet, Raila's troops have been sending mixed signals about his rapprochement with Ruto with his allies left split in the middle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST