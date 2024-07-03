RUTO finally identifies the financiers of the Gen Z revolution that is giving him sleepless nights as he orders police to hunt them down – You won’t believe who is the list

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has identified the real financiers of the Gen Z revolution causing ripples across the country.
According to reports, police are
investigating six politicians, a businessman, and two Non-Governmental
Organisations (NGOs) for funding the ongoing demonstrations against Ruto and
his government.
The six politicians are accused
of mobilizing protestors from slums in the capital and other regions,
infiltrating the planned peaceful demonstrations, and paying some of the
protestors.
Additionally, they are accused
of providing other forms of support, such as transport to and from the
demonstrations.
Among those being investigated
are a politician from Rift Valley, three from Nairobi, and two from Central
Kenya. The businessman is also based in Rift Valley. The investigation includes
both a local NGO and an international NGO.
The reports alleged that the
politicians from Nairobi were accused of hiring goons from Kibera and Baba Dogo
and holding night meetings for the protests while the one from Rift Valley
was accused of paying the youth at his house in Nairobi.
The allegations of NGOs being
part of the protests' financier come a week after Nandi Senator
Samson Cherargei called upon the National Intelligence Service to rein in
on the organizations.
Cherargei revealed that the
police had pinpointed NGOs paying the organizers of the demonstrations.
Police are yet to make any
arrests in relation to these allegations.
