RUTO finally identifies the financiers of the Gen Z revolution that is giving him sleepless nights as he orders police to hunt them down – You won’t believe who is the list





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has identified the real financiers of the Gen Z revolution causing ripples across the country.

According to reports, police are investigating six politicians, a businessman, and two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for funding the ongoing demonstrations against Ruto and his government.

The six politicians are accused of mobilizing protestors from slums in the capital and other regions, infiltrating the planned peaceful demonstrations, and paying some of the protestors.

Additionally, they are accused of providing other forms of support, such as transport to and from the demonstrations.

Among those being investigated are a politician from Rift Valley, three from Nairobi, and two from Central Kenya. The businessman is also based in Rift Valley. The investigation includes both a local NGO and an international NGO.

The reports alleged that the politicians from Nairobi were accused of hiring goons from Kibera and Baba Dogo and holding night meetings for the protests while the one from Rift Valley was accused of paying the youth at his house in Nairobi.

The allegations of NGOs being part of the protests' financier come a week after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei called upon the National Intelligence Service to rein in on the organizations.

Cherargei revealed that the police had pinpointed NGOs paying the organizers of the demonstrations.

Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to these allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST