KHALWALE fired up as he wants MURKOMEN, SUDI, and DIDMUS ‘prosecuted’ for stealing from the public – Look!





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was fired up today during the Senate session as he took a strong stance against extravagance and corruption within government ranks.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Khalwale expressed his dismay at the lavish donations made by certain MPs and Cabinet Secretaries in the Kenya Kwanza government.

"I offended someone I didn't name in Kakamega over the weekend regarding the issue of opulence. I questioned how an MP could donate Ksh20 million at a Harambee, which upset him greatly," Khalwale stated.

Khalwale's criticisms did not stop there. He also highlighted another incident involving a government minister flaunting a significant amount of money.

"At another event, I saw a minister from this government carrying a large bag and announcing the millions it contained," he recounted during the Senate proceedings.

The legislator asked the Senate to draft a law that would stop such displays of opulence that have angered the public.

"If we don't reject these actions, people like Murkomen will think they are giving us their own money. It's not their money; those are proceeds of corruption," Khalwale said amid cheers from the House.

This was the second time that Khalwale was training his guns on Sudi within one week.

At the same time, Khalwale took issue with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, wondering how a mere MP that he once knew could afford to buy a chopper just like that.

