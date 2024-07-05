RUTO bans Harambees after his men led by OSCAR SUDI and MURKOMEN were accused of dishing out stolen public money.





Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has banned Harambees after Gen Z protestors accused his closest men of looting billions to contribute to those Harambees.

Ruto’s allies, led by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi and Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, were accused of stealing public money and flaunting it during harambees.

On Friday during the State of the Nation Address, Ruto said that no state officer will be allowed to participate in fundraising activities going forward.

The president also directed the state officers to keep off philanthropic activities.

"The Attorney General is hereby directed to prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes," Ruto said.

The President announced that these changes will be followed by additional reforms he plans to roll out soon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST