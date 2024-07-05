RUTO bows to Gen Z pressure and says he will not hire CAS – OMANGA and KIDERO should look for other jobs





Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has suspended the decision to fill the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).

The decision follows three weeks of protests by Gen Z, who urged the President to eliminate CAS positions declared unconstitutional by the courts to avoid wastage.

The president also announced the withdrawal of the budget from some offices believed to be superfluous.

The offices of the First Lady, Deputy President, and Prime Cabinet Secretary's spouses will no longer get funding.

This will be done to reduce spending following the annulment of the Finance Bill 2024, which cost the government KSh 346 billion in revenue.

"Budget lines providing for the operations of the offices of the First Lady, the spouses of the Deputy President, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary shall be removed," said Ruto.

First Lady Rachel Ruto’s office was slated to receive KSh 697 million in the 2024/25 fiscal year, with that of Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua getting KSh 557 million.

The move will save the taxpayer Ksh 1.3 billion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST