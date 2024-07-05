RUTO bows to Gen Z pressure and says he will not hire CAS – OMANGA and KIDERO should look for other jobs

Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has suspended the decision to fill the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs).
The decision follows three weeks of protests by Gen Z, who
urged the President to eliminate CAS positions declared unconstitutional by the
courts to avoid wastage.
The offices of the First Lady,
Deputy President, and Prime Cabinet Secretary's spouses will no longer get
funding.
This will be done to reduce spending following the annulment of the Finance Bill 2024, which cost the government KSh 346 billion in revenue.
"Budget lines providing for the
operations of the offices of the First Lady, the spouses of the Deputy
President, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary shall be removed," said Ruto.
First Lady Rachel Ruto’s
office was slated to receive KSh 697 million in the 2024/25 fiscal year, with
that of Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua getting KSh 557 million.
The move will save the
taxpayer Ksh 1.3 billion.
