RISHI SUNAK resigns as Conservative leader after election defeat

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - Rishi Sunak is resigning as Conservative leader in the wake of the party's landslide loss to Labour in the general election.
Rishi Sunak apologised to the country after his catastrophic
election loss and said he had heard voters’ “anger and disappointment” and
desire for change.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after a disastrous night
for the Conservative party, Sunak confirmed his resignation as prime minister
and said: “To the country I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.”
“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear
signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the
only judgment that matters.
“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take
responsibility for this loss.”
He also said he would step down as Conservative leader once
the arrangements for selecting his successor were in place. The party looks set
to win just over 121 seats, its worst result in history.
He congratulated Keir Starmer on Labour’s landslide victory,
saying: “In this job, his successes will be all our successes and I wish him
and his family well. Whatever our disagreements in this campaign he is a
decent, public-spirited man who I respect.
“He and his family deserve the very best of our
understanding as they make the huge transition to their new lives behind this
door,” he added.
Speaking about his legacy, Sunak said he had brought down
inflation to the Bank of England target of 2%, put mortgage rates on a downward
trajectory and enhanced the UK’s international standing. He cited support for
Ukraine and the negotiation of the Windsor framework on post-Brexit trading
arrangements in Northern Ireland.
“I’m proud of those achievements. I believe this country is
safer, stronger, and more secure than it was 20 months ago,” he said. “It is
more prosperous, fairer, and resilient than it was in 2010.”
