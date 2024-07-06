BIDEN calls himself 'First black woman’ in latest gaffe (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 06, 2024 - U.S. President Joe Biden stumbled over his words during an interview describing himself as a black woman during a radio interview, as calls mount for the 81-year-old US leader to drop his re-election bid.

Biden stumbled over his words during an interview with Philadelphia’s WURD, seemingly mixing himself up with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first black woman... to serve with a black president. Proud to be involved of the first black woman on the Supreme Court. There’s so much that we can do because, look... we’re the United States of America,” he said.

Biden appeared to be talking about his appointment of Kamala Harris as the United States’ first black female vice president.

Biden himself was previously vice president, which is likely what he was referring to when he said “to serve with a black president”.

The reference to the Supreme Court is Ketanji Brown-Jackson, the first black female justice, who was appointed by Biden in 2022.

The gaffe comes as President Biden told a gathering of nearly two dozen Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday night that he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours and even avoid events held after 8pm with reports that he can only handle the rigours of the job between 10am and 4pm as reported by The New York Times.

During the same gathering, the outlet reported, Biden responded to a question from Hawaii Governor Josh Green about his health by saying while his health was fine, the problem was “just my brain”, an apparent attempt at humour that went unrecognised by at least one state leader in the room.

Watch video below