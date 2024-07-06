BIDEN calls himself 'First black woman’ in latest gaffe (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 06, 2024 - U.S. President Joe Biden stumbled over his words during an interview describing himself as a black woman during a radio interview, as calls mount for the 81-year-old US leader to drop his re-election bid.
Biden stumbled over his words during an interview with
Philadelphia’s WURD, seemingly mixing himself up with his Vice President Kamala
Harris.
“By the way, I’m proud to be,
as I said, the first vice president, first black woman... to serve with a black
president. Proud to be involved of the first black woman on the Supreme Court.
There’s so much that we can do because, look... we’re the United States of
America,” he said.
Biden appeared to be talking about his appointment of Kamala
Harris as the United States’ first black female vice president.
Biden himself was previously vice president, which is likely
what he was referring to when he said “to serve with a black president”.
The reference to the Supreme Court is Ketanji Brown-Jackson,
the first black female justice, who was appointed by Biden in 2022.
The gaffe comes as President Biden told a gathering of
nearly two dozen Democratic governors at the White House on Wednesday night
that he needs to get more sleep and work fewer hours and even avoid events held
after 8pm with reports that he can only handle the rigours of the job between
10am and 4pm as reported by The New York Times.
During the same gathering, the outlet reported, Biden
responded to a question from Hawaii Governor Josh Green about his health by
saying while his health was fine, the problem was “just my brain”, an apparent
attempt at humour that went unrecognised by at least one state leader in the
room.
NEW: President Biden goes on incredibly confusing rant, calls himself the first black woman to serve with a black president.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024
He also called himself the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid.”
“By the way, I'm proud to be the, as… pic.twitter.com/VMNtVe85Pz
