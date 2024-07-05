REVEALED: RUTO fears going abroad because UHURU and GACHAGUA could overthrow him in a flash





Friday, July 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has halted all overseas trips out of fear that former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua could overthrow his government.

Ruto's close advisors, including National Intelligence Service, headed by Noordin Haji, believe the three-week anti-government protests were sponsored by men and women close to Uhuru and Gachagua.

The anti-government protests have shaken Ruto and his corrupt men, especially after the protestors stormed Parliament and chased out their greedy Members of Parliament on June 25, 2024.

The protestors' next stop was to storm the state house and oust Ruto and his family from power.

However, like African dictators, Ruto ordered the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to guard all state houses in the country.

According to impeccable sources, the 'man from Sugoi' is now living in fear and has canceled all his overseas trips until the country stabilizes.

Ruto has earned the nickname 'globe-trotting president' due to the numerous overseas trips he has made for what many consider to be unnecessary visits that gobble taxpayers' money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST