Just keep off - Former Governor MIKE SONKO tells President’s RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, and warns her that she is raising political temperatures by being loud-mouthed.





Friday, July 5, 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has criticized President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, over her speech concerning the country’s current state of affairs.

Taking to his X account, Sonko fearlessly shared his thoughts which he termed ‘facts and pieces of advice’ directed to the President’s daughter.



“Madam Charlene, I have just seen this video online. I know guys in the government, fear telling you the truth and addressing you with facts,” he began.

“Now that I have become a rebel and no longer loyal, let me share some facts and pieces of advice with you. Kindly just relax as your actions are just raising the political temperatures of the leaderless young people,” Sonko warned.



He advised Charlene to allow her dad to work things out with the Kenyan youths through dialogue as he promised.



“Please let your dad, the President of the Republic of Kenya, engage them as promised. I know you’ve been doing a tremendous, good job on the ground. I even complimented you at some point, but for now, just keep off, please, until things cool down, kabisa, as you might be worsening the situation,’’ Sonko wrote.



Charlene, in her statement, admitted there are challenges in the current economy from unemployment to the rising cost of living.



She affirmed that the engagements and concerns raised by the youth through the demonstrations are essential and welcomed.



“I hear your voices, I understand your concerns. The challenges we face as a generation are real and pressing. From unemployment to rising cost of living, we are all feeling the impact of our current economic situation.”



“I want you to know that your engagement in our nation’s affairs is not just welcomed but essential. They all contribute to the vibrant democracy we are building together,” she added.







