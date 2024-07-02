RAY J reveals he is 'suicidal' and 'hates himself' in worrying post after BET Awards







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - American singer, Ray J has made a shocking claim that he's feeling suicidal in a worrying post on his official Instagram page.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday (July 1), the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star issued a lengthy statement in which he revealed he’s “really at a breaking point.”

“To provide for my family and have generational wealth was always the plan. But money is evil and people are bad and I can’t take it anymore!” he wrote.

He added: “This shit that is happening is mind-blowing. It’s making me suicidal and uncomfortable with the perception of reality.”

“These chain of reactions are stemming from being locked in a false reality / confused about this whole life! — The shitt that happened tonight to me at the awards today was hurtful.”

The 43-year-old also alleged that organizers of the BET awards ceremony blocked him from enjoying the festivities. “I don’t know who they didn’t want me to see. It was weird,” he claimed. “Anyway, I left and went back to silence my frustrations. Flashing back to my everyday thoughts of my life, the truth that’s given is a LIE!”

The worrying statement follows a video circulating online showing Ray J and CEO Of The Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer, exchanging heated words across a large entourage.