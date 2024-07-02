BEN AFFLECK visits ex-wife JENNIFER GARNER’s house amid reports his marriage to JENNIFER LOPEZ ended months ago







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - Ben Affleck is leaning on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner amid his marital crisis with Jennifer Lopez.

The actor, 54, was pictured on Sunday, June 30, paying a visit to his ex-wife, Garner's home.

Affleck has been staying nearby in a Brentwood rental property while rumours swirl about the state of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner, 52, has been a steady presence in Ben’s life and has reportedly encouraged Affleck to “work on his marriage” with Lopez.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez seem to be on the verge of splitting up.

Page Six exclusively reported that the high-profile pair are selling pieces of art from their $60 million home, which is also up for sale.

Collectors and interested buyers were purchasing “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” from the pair’s home in early June.

They bought the mansion in 2023 and put it on the market almost exactly a year later.

The union has been the subject of speculation since Affleck moved his belongings out of the family home. He is now staying near the three children he shares with Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Affleck removed his things while Lopez, 54, was on a solo vacation to Europe.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tried their best to put on a united front, but the couple’s marriage has allegedly been over for months.

According to sources, they’ve been apart since March, but Affleck is “very protective of Jennifer.”

Rumours of the couple’s split hit a fever pitch in May after Affleck was noticeably absent from J.Lo’s side at major red-carpet events, like the Met Gala, which she co-chaired this year.

Back in May, a source told Page Six that Affleck had “come to his senses” about his and J.Lo’s short-lived marriage and wanted to call it quits.

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,” the insider told the publication.

“He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”