RAILA ODINGA JR. agrees with Gen Z that his father is a sellout and a conman after he called for dialogue with RUTO

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jr., has disagreed with his father, who called on Gen Z to engage in dialogue with President William Ruto.
Raila, who had
accompanied Ruto at Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC), authoritatively declared that a bipartisan
dialogue would be deployed to address the issues raised by the restive Kenyan
youth who, in the recent past, have led fervent political activism demanding
change in governance.
Raila said the agenda would include issues such
as corruption, unemployment, gender equality, and electoral justice.
The opposition leader's rhetoric was, this time, widely met with objections.
His son Raila Odinga Junior was among the
dissenters.
Junior came clean, explaining that he disagreed
with his father despite sharing a name.
. "Everybody is an individual please! Even
people with the same exact names," he tweeted.
Raila Odinga has been condemned by Gen Z, who
termed him a sellout trying to sell them to Ruto the way he sells Orange
Democratic Movement(ODM) supporters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments