CS KINDIKI vows to take action on all rogue police officers who killed and abducted Gen Z protestors





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has vowed to take disciplinary actions against all police officers who are involved in abducting and killing unarmed protestors during the three-week demos by Gen Z.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Kindiki said any police officer who used excessive force while on duty would be dealt with and warned police officers against tarnishing the image of the National Police Service.

"The Government has noted with concern claims of abductions and enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by security personnel.

"All persons within the territory of Kenya are protected from unlawful or arbitrary arrests, abductions, enforced disappearances, or any other illegal method of confining suspected criminals for purposes of investigations, for prosecution, or for whatever purpose whatsoever," Kindiki said.

Kindiki reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza government would not interfere with the Kenyans' constitutional right to picket.

"The Government of Kenya undertakes most unequivocally to respect, uphold, promote, and fulfill the right to demonstrate within the parameters provided for under the Constitution.

"This right, as well as all other constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms, must be enjoyed within the law, peaceably, and without disrupting civil order.

"So enjoyed, human rights and freedoms are inherent, inalienable, and cannot be taken away by any person or authority," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST