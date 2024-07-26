Former Isiolo MP, ABDI TEPO, opens fire at detectives who raided his residence and recovered fake dollars in briefcases estimated to be millions (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 26, 2024 - Former Isiolo South MP Hon. Abdi Tepo and his wife Halima Gura Roka, a Quality Assurance Officer at the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) have been arrested.

The couple was arrested on Thursday afternoon after the MP purported to open fire at EACC detectives who had gone to his residence for a search operation targeting his wife, a prime suspect in the multi-million NHIF graft scandal under investigation by the Commission.



During the operation, detectives recovered two briefcases full of US dollars, estimated to be in millions, and assorted chemicals (in powder and liquid form) suspected to be used for making fake notes. Samples of the notes tested at the EACC Integrated Financial Forensic Lab were fake.



OCS EACC Police Station handed over the former MP, his wife, and various recovered items, including the fake notes, Ceska Pistol with an expired firearm permit, and assorted chemicals, to the DCI under whose jurisdiction the matter lies.



The operation targeted seven prime suspects in the NHIF scam, including the MP’s wife, a former NHIF Quality Assurance Officer, the Eastleigh NHIF Branch Manager, and 5 Directors of Beirut Pharmacy which fraudulently obtained Kes.199 million from NHIF through fictitious claims facilitated by the NHIF officials.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.