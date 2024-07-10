RAILA ODINGA ended his 40-year political career on Tuesday – DONALD KIPKORIR, his number one supporter, says





Wednesday, July 10,2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has stated that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ended his 40-year political odyssey on Tuesday, when he appeared alongside President William Ruto, calling for dialogue in the country.

During his speech at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC), Raila, flanked by Ruto, said the country needs dialogue after the Gen Z protests.

Surprisingly, Raila Odinga even forgot to mention those Gen Z who died during the 3-week protests that culminated in the storming of Kenya's parliament and chasing MPs who were supporting the controversial finance bill 2024.

Kipkorir, who had supported Raila Odinga for decades, said Raila ended his 40-year political career on Tuesday when he went to bed with embattled president Ruto.

He said even Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, was better than Rala Odinga because he remembered the Gen Zs who were killed by police.

This is what Lawyer Donald Kipkorir wrote on his X page.

“TODAY, Raila Odinga whom I have supported since 2005 destroyed his legacy of over 40 years … Prof. Kithure Kindiki reaffirmed my faith in his future legacy.

"Raila spoke about dialogue without mentioning the Gen Z abducted & killed.

"Kindiki speaks about them. What happened to our Baba?,” Kipkorir wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST