Gen Z demands Sports CS ABABU NAMWAMBA releases list of Paris Olympics Joyriders and their allowances – Na Usitubebe Ufala!!





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been asked by Gen Z to disclose the number of joyriders who have accompanied Team Kenya to the Paris Olympics Games

In a demand letter to Namwamba, three Kenyans led by Charleen Njuguna, Jolly Lanji, and Baverlyne Kwamboka, want the ministry to release full details on the travelling party, failure to which they will seek legal action.

The three who have been represented by their lawyers expressed their concern about the cost to Kenyans of the composition of the delegation to the games.

“…Our clients are active citizens who, from the Rio experience, are concerned about the true cost of Kenya's delegation to the Paris Olympics. The Olympics run from Friday, 26 July 2024 to Sunday, 11 August 2024.”

"Under Article 35(2)(b) of the Constitution and section 4 of the Access to Information Act, 2016, our clients formally seek the following information from you: A list of all non-competitive participants travelling at public expense with the official Kenyan delegation to the Paris Olympics.”

The three also want to know how much each of the unnecessary hangers-on are being paid as allowances and their roles in the games.

“A schedule of the individual roles of each of the non-competitive participants travelling at public expense with the official Kenyan delegation to the Paris Olympics and a schedule of the allowances and sustenance costs for each of the non-competitive participants travelling at public expense to the Paris Olympics.”

The petitioners have given the CS seven days from July 8, 2024, failure to which they will seek the court’s intervention to enforce the request.

