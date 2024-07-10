Listen to how the killer cop who shot dead REX KANYIKE responded after being called - This man is arrogant and feels untouchable (AUDIO).





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A concerned lady called killer cop Ndumba Murangiri, who is suspected to have shot dead Rex Kanyike, after his phone number was leaked to the public.

She wanted to know why the ruthless cop shot dead an unarmed citizen.

The rogue cop from Central Police Station was not remorseful.

He responded by saying, “I am very sorry for not shooting you,”

The ruthless cop, who is believed to be a member of a police hit squad, is still enjoying freedom even after CCTV footage captured him firing a live bullet that claimed the life of Rex Kanyike during the anti-finance bill protest.

How the killer cop responded after being called!! pic.twitter.com/dYRYdn5sEF — The Only Joe (@MjengoKE) July 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.