RAILA ODINGA could have died if he had won the 2022 presidential election – ROBERT ALAI drops a bombshell





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga could have died if he had won the 2022 presidential election.

Raila Odinga, with his running mate Martha Karua, contested the presidency but lost narrowly to President William Ruto, who was deputized by Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Alai, Raila's loss was a blessing in disguise, suggesting that Odinga would not be alive today had he won.

Alai, who is also a blogger, said there was a scheme to poison Raila Odinga once he occupied office.

This could have paved the way for Martha Karua to become President since she was his running mate.

“God saved Raila! If Raila had become President, he would have been poisoned immediately and Karua would be President today.

"This scheme was serious and God saved Raila,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

