RAILA ODINGA branded the biggest enemy of Gen Z movement after he tried to sell them to RUTO on Tuesday





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been termed the biggest enemy of Gen Z after meeting with President William Ruto on Tuesday.

Raila and Ruto addressed Kenyans at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where they urged young Kenyans who are protesting to embrace dialogue and not to burn the country.

Following his remarks, Raila Odinga has been branded as the biggest enemy for trying to sell Gen Z to Ruto the way he has been doing to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters.

Some Kenyans, led by prominent blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, said Raila Odinga is joining Ruto because he is worried that Gen Z can unite without him and this puts his 5-decade 'political conmanship' at risk.

“Raila Odinga is the biggest enemy of the Gen-Z movement.

"He has been worried all along because it's now clear that Kenyans can unite without him, putting his bargaining power at risk,’ Nyakundu wrote on X ( formerly Twitter).

