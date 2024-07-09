MARTHA KARUA joins Gen Z in terming RAILA ODINGA as a sellout and hypocrite after he called for dialogue with RUTO





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been termed by Gen Z as the biggest sellout in Kenya's history after he urged Kenyan youths to dialogue with President William Ruto despite the killing of 42 unarmed protestors during the anti-government protests.

Raila, who spoke at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, urged Kenya youths to embrace dialogue and sit down with the government, a move that has been dismissed by Gen Z and some opposition leaders led by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua.

Karua in a social media post warned Genz that some political conmen were out to hijack their agenda.

Karua cautioned youths to worry about the political class, saying they can easily hijack the genuine reforms being demanded by Gen Zs.

"Dialogue can only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of the people.

"Let’s be careful as the political class lest we hijack the genuine clamour for accountability and reforms by the GenZ.

" I agree with those who say Action Now on the clear and attainable demands of the GenZ to enhance accountability and make the state work for the masses rather than for a handful elites," Karua said.

Gen Z protesters had earlier asked Raila Odinga to sit at home and enjoy his sunset years with his grandchildren, but it seems the veteran politician is not tired of playing 'political brokerage.'

The Kenyan DAILY POST.