Kenyans led by Gen Z ask DCI to arrest MP FARAH MAALIM or they take the law into their own hands - LOOK!





Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - Kenyans across the political divide have demanded the arrest and prosecution of Daadab Member of Parliament, Farah Maalim after he was caught on video saying he would have killed 5000 protestors daily if he were the President of Kenya.

The MP, who spoke in Somali dialect, said that if he were the President of Kenya, he would have "slaughtered" 5,000 young protesters every day.

"God forbid if I was president I would have slaughtered 5,000 of them daily. Seriously, there are no two ways about it," he said.

Now, after the video emerged, Kenyans on social media have asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to arrest and prosecute the MP, or they will take the law into their own hands.

“We want the DCI to arrest and prosecute the MP or we take the law into our own hands,” Cecilia Lichami said.

“Instead of abducting innocent Kenyans, DCI should arrest this uncouth MP ,” Jimmy Osogo wrote.

“We want DCI to move with speed and abduct this MP the way they were abducting Gen Z protestors and send him to jail,” Bianca wrote.

