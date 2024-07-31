Footage shows zombie drug addicts flooding Alberta Bus Station waiting room

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A new video has emerged of barely conscious drug addicts stumbling like zombies inside a Canadian bus station.
Many viewers suggest they were likely under the influence of
the flesh-rotting drug dubbed "tranq."
In the short viral clip, seven addicts crowd together in a small
room at Edmonton’s Clareview bus station.
Some lie knocked out on benches, or unconscious on the floor
with their belongings strewn about them.
But two somehow remained upright, their semi-conscious
bodies twisted and bent like dying flowers as they staggered and leaned over.
Their awkward body positions suggested the presence of
xylazine, the flesh-rotting zombie drug known as "tranq" that’s
stormed through the North American drug supply, many online suggested.
Some suggested they may have been on methadone, which is
used to treat people addicted to opioids but can cause severe drowsiness.
Others said it was likely heroin or fentanyl — or a mix —
that made the users freeze in their spine-tingling poses.
"I know people will shoot up, but they’ll get up for
some reason and then the heroin/fentanyl really kicks in," one wrote.
"Thus, they are kind of frozen standing up doing the 'heroin hunch.' Plus,
some people shoot up while standing, so the drug kicks in real fast and they
are kind of stuck in place."
Another person said it might be because they’ve mixed
different drugs that do different things.
"I’ve had it explained to me as a blend of opiate and
speed, so that your body is trying to nod off under the opiates, but your
central nervous system is reacting to the amphetamines and trying to keep you
moving, thus the bent-over bobbing," one said.
Terrifying video shows 'zombie' drug addicts sheltering in an #Alberta bus station in #Canada just hours before school children arrive in scenes hauntingly similar to The Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/4cE1iMkDUF— Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 30, 2024
