Footage shows zombie drug addicts flooding Alberta Bus Station waiting room







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A new video has emerged of barely conscious drug addicts stumbling like zombies inside a Canadian bus station.

Many viewers suggest they were likely under the influence of the flesh-rotting drug dubbed "tranq."

In the short viral clip, seven addicts crowd together in a small room at Edmonton’s Clareview bus station.

Some lie knocked out on benches, or unconscious on the floor with their belongings strewn about them.

But two somehow remained upright, their semi-conscious bodies twisted and bent like dying flowers as they staggered and leaned over.

Their awkward body positions suggested the presence of xylazine, the flesh-rotting zombie drug known as "tranq" that’s stormed through the North American drug supply, many online suggested.

Some suggested they may have been on methadone, which is used to treat people addicted to opioids but can cause severe drowsiness.

Others said it was likely heroin or fentanyl — or a mix — that made the users freeze in their spine-tingling poses.

"I know people will shoot up, but they’ll get up for some reason and then the heroin/fentanyl really kicks in," one wrote. "Thus, they are kind of frozen standing up doing the 'heroin hunch.' Plus, some people shoot up while standing, so the drug kicks in real fast and they are kind of stuck in place."

Another person said it might be because they’ve mixed different drugs that do different things.

"I’ve had it explained to me as a blend of opiate and speed, so that your body is trying to nod off under the opiates, but your central nervous system is reacting to the amphetamines and trying to keep you moving, thus the bent-over bobbing," one said.

Watch the video below.