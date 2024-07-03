RAILA goes nuclear as he recalls 6 MPs who voted ‘YES’ for RUTO’s Finance Bill and orders IEBC to start preparing for the by-elections

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has added fuel to the fire by announcing plans to recall ODM MPs who voted for President William Ruto's controversial Finance Bill, which has sparked a serious revolution in Kenya led by Gen Z.
In a statement, Raila, through
ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, gave notice of recall to six MPs who went
ahead against the party and betrayed Kenyans on the Finance Bill, which has
since been withdrawn.
Among those affected is Gem
Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo. Also set to be recalled are Gideon
Ochanda (Bondo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).
Benard Masaka of Ikolomani and
Kanchory Memusi of Kajiado Central will also be among those set to be
recalled for defying the party position.
"That the ODM Party shall
initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies in light of
the current office holders' repeated violation of their sacred oath and the
wishes of the electorate. Gem, Bondo, Navakholo, Kajiado Central, Ikolomani, and
Suba South," read the statement in part.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments