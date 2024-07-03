RAILA goes nuclear as he recalls 6 MPs who voted ‘YES’ for RUTO’s Finance Bill and orders IEBC to start preparing for the by-elections





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has added fuel to the fire by announcing plans to recall ODM MPs who voted for President William Ruto's controversial Finance Bill, which has sparked a serious revolution in Kenya led by Gen Z.

In a statement, Raila, through ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, gave notice of recall to six MPs who went ahead against the party and betrayed Kenyans on the Finance Bill, which has since been withdrawn.

Among those affected is Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo. Also set to be recalled are Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), and Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Benard Masaka of Ikolomani and Kanchory Memusi of Kajiado Central will also be among those set to be recalled for defying the party position.

"That the ODM Party shall initiate and lead recall processes in the following constituencies in light of the current office holders' repeated violation of their sacred oath and the wishes of the electorate. Gem, Bondo, Navakholo, Kajiado Central, Ikolomani, and Suba South," read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST