Isiolo Governor, ABDI GUYO, exposes a goon reportedly hired by Senator FATUMA DULLO to burn down the County Government Offices - He was caught with petrol and matchbox.

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A middle-aged man, suspected to be a hired goon, was caught attempting to burn down the Isiolo County Government offices.
According to Isiolo Governor, Abdi Guyo, the suspect had
been hired by Senator Fatuma Dullo.
He was cornered by police and responsible Gen Zs, who had
organized peaceful protests in the county.
Guyo alleged that the same Senator hijacked peaceful
demos last week to vandalize the office of Isiolo County Woman Rep Mumina
Bonaya for supporting the finance bill.
The suspect was caught with petrol and a matchbox.
“The
picture below captures one of the goons mobilised by Senator Fatuma Dullo to
burn down Isiolo County Government Offices but caught in the act by Police and
responsible Gen-Zs.
“The
boy who is now in police custody was found with petrol and a matchbox in his
possession ready to set County Offices ablaze.
“This
criminal act is happening once again after the same Senator last week successfully
hijacked a peaceful demo by Gen-Zs to vandalize the Office of the County MP
@muminabonaya for voting “Yes”.
“As responsible leaders and peace-loving citizens, we will not allow rogue politicians to take advantage of otherwise peaceful demo by Gen-Zs to cause mayhem in the County, vandalize properties and businesses,’’ the Governor wrote on his X account.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
