Isiolo Governor, ABDI GUYO, exposes a goon reportedly hired by Senator FATUMA DULLO to burn down the County Government Offices - He was caught with petrol and matchbox.





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A middle-aged man, suspected to be a hired goon, was caught attempting to burn down the Isiolo County Government offices.

According to Isiolo Governor, Abdi Guyo, the suspect had been hired by Senator Fatuma Dullo.

He was cornered by police and responsible Gen Zs, who had organized peaceful protests in the county.

Guyo alleged that the same Senator hijacked peaceful demos last week to vandalize the office of Isiolo County Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya for supporting the finance bill.

The suspect was caught with petrol and a matchbox.

“The picture below captures one of the goons mobilised by Senator Fatuma Dullo to burn down Isiolo County Government Offices but caught in the act by Police and responsible Gen-Zs.

“The boy who is now in police custody was found with petrol and a matchbox in his possession ready to set County Offices ablaze.

“This criminal act is happening once again after the same Senator last week successfully hijacked a peaceful demo by Gen-Zs to vandalize the Office of the County MP @muminabonaya for voting “Yes”.

“As responsible leaders and peace-loving citizens, we will not allow rogue politicians to take advantage of otherwise peaceful demo by Gen-Zs to cause mayhem in the County, vandalize properties and businesses,’’ the Governor wrote on his X account.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.