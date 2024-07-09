Not letting up as Gen Zs demand this from RUTO before forgiving him – He should grab the opportunity ASAP or else…

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 - After weeks of protests against the government, the Gen Zs have listed some demands to President William Ruto before they can forgive him.
Yesterday, Gen Z youth allied to the Green Thinking Action Party
(GTAP), penned an elaborate accountability checklist they expect Ruto to fulfil
before things go back to normal.
At the top of the expectations, the youth led by the party's 31-year-old
James Koech noted that they were looking forward to President William Ruto
reshuffling his Cabinet.
For months now, the public accused some members of the Cabinet
of either underperforming or engaging in corrupt dealings.
They also complained that at 21 CSs, Ruto's Cabinet was bloated
and needed trimming, preferably to 15 heads.
The Gen Zs further advised the Head of State to revise
controversial policies, implement advanced transparency mechanisms, and
initiate genuine national dialogues.
They also challenged the top office to strengthen judicial
independence and institutional reforms, launch targeted economic reforms,
establish public accountability initiatives, and promote cultural change within
the government.
And that was not all, the Gen Zs demanded the President to
establish a transparent online portal for real-time government budget and
expenditure tracking as well as hold bi-annual public accountability forums in
each county.
Other key expectations include; increasing allocations for
public healthcare and education by at least 15%, initiating a recruitment drive
for an additional 10,000 teachers and healthcare professionals, and reducing
salaries of high-earning government officials by 20%.
Gen Zs also expects the government to form a commission to
investigate economic disparities, reinstate the national school feeding
program, and implement budget cuts to reduce non-essential government spending
by 30%.
