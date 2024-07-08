President RUTO is using Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI to fight GACHAGUA - See what he told the DP





Monday, July 8, 2024 - Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, has admitted the existence of a rift between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The admission came even as he dismissed claims of frustrating efforts to combat illicit brew in parts of Mt Kenya.

Without revealing more about the differences, Wamumbi instead asked Gachagua to make it public, saying it had nothing to do with the closure of bars in Karatina as alleged.

“It is true there is a rift between the Deputy president and I. He should say the truth, and nothing but the truth,” he said.

“It is about something bigger than that,” he stated.

The response by the legislators follows an assertion by Gachagua that some officers from the Ministry of Interior allegedly thwarted the fight against illicit brew in the region.

He spoke Sunday during a church service at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira.

Wamumbi is among the young politicians who are being used by President William Ruto’s operatives to fight Gachagua who is the most senior politician in the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST