RUTO accuses Ford Foundation of using billions to finance Gen Z protests to oust him from power.





Tuesday, July 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has accused the Ford Foundation of funding the ongoing protests organized by Gen Z to oust him from power.

The Washington-based organization which has had an office in Nairobi has for years supported courageous leaders on the frontlines of social change in the country.

During his tour in Nakuru on Monday, the head of state scoffed at those sponsoring the Gen Z demonstrations, where protestors gained entry to key government institutions, including Parliament.

“Those behind sponsoring the chaos in the republic of Kenya I want to tell them shame on them!

"Because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation.

"I want to ask the Ford Foundation to tell us they are sponsoring violence for what benefit?” the President stated.

“We are going to call them out and tell them if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy. We are going to tell them to either style up or leave.”

This comes after Ruto linked the current political crisis, including the youth-led demonstrations by the Generation Z Movement, to interference from foreign forces.

He claimed that the unnamed foreign individuals were responsible for sponsoring chaos witnessed during the Protests to destabilize his government.

During the Gen Z protests around the country, people’s businesses and properties were destroyed by goons who infiltrated the peaceful demos.

