Police launch triple 'murder' probe after three women 'from same family' die in attack at their home

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Authorities in the UK have launched a triple 'murder' probe after three women 'from the same family' died in an attack at their home in Bushey last night.
According to Mail Online, Police are urgently seeking an
armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a gruesome triple 'murder.'
Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, is being actively sought by
police who have warned the public not to approach him as he may be carrying a
weapon.
Armed police were called to a property on Ashlyn Close just
before 7 pm yesterday where they discovered three women, believed to be
related, with serious injuries.
Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, all three
women died at the scene.
A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said she did not
know the victims well but they were a friendly family.
'We would see them every day passing by and they would say
good morning,' she said. 'It's really sad what's happened, very shocking.'
Another resident living in the proximity of the attacks
described the terrifying police response that descended on the quiet
cul-de-sac.
They said: 'There were 11 police cars, an armed response
unit, 4 ambulances and a fire engine.
'We're not allowed to park on our driveway and have had to
park round the corner. Whatever happened, it's really bad and everyone is
shaken up.'
Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire,
Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: 'This is an
incredibly difficult incident for the victims' family and we would ask that
their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.
'Whilst we are still in the early stages of this
investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in
the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.
'Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask
anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you
see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away.
'He may still be in possession of a weapon.
'Our enquires will continue over the coming days to
ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take
this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from
around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything
that could assist the investigation, to contact us.
'This incident will of course be of concern to local
residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area
today so please do speak to them if you need to.'
Local councillors for the area Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews
and Paul Richards said: 'We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news
that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place
in the heart of our local community.
'As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and
condolences to their families and all those affected.
'We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to
the inquiry to contact police.'
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'We
were called around 7pm on Tuesday July 9 to a property in Ashlyn Close in
Bushey.
'Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance
officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air
Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
'Sadly, despite the team's best efforts, three women were
pronounced dead at the scene.'
