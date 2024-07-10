Police launch triple 'murder' probe after three women 'from same family' die in attack at their home







Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - Authorities in the UK have launched a triple 'murder' probe after three women 'from the same family' died in an attack at their home in Bushey last night.

According to Mail Online, Police are urgently seeking an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a gruesome triple 'murder.'

Kyle Clifford, 26, from Enfield, is being actively sought by police who have warned the public not to approach him as he may be carrying a weapon.

Armed police were called to a property on Ashlyn Close just before 7 pm yesterday where they discovered three women, believed to be related, with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, all three women died at the scene.

A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

'We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,' she said. 'It's really sad what's happened, very shocking.'

Another resident living in the proximity of the attacks described the terrifying police response that descended on the quiet cul-de-sac.

They said: 'There were 11 police cars, an armed response unit, 4 ambulances and a fire engine.

'We're not allowed to park on our driveway and have had to park round the corner. Whatever happened, it's really bad and everyone is shaken up.'

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: 'This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims' family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

'Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

'Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away.

'He may still be in possession of a weapon.





'Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

'This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.'

Local councillors for the area Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said: 'We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.

'As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected.

'We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police.'

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: 'We were called around 7pm on Tuesday July 9 to a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

'Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

'Sadly, despite the team's best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene.'